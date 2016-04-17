Lew happy to be back with a bang

FC Bayern München forward Robert Lewandowski admitted he was thrilled to mark his return to the starting XI with a brace after helping see off FC Schalke 04 on Saturday.

The Poland international has endured a dip in form of late and was named on the bench for the Champions League quarter-final, second-leg win over Benfica in midweek.

However, Lewandowski returned to action in the Bundesliga this weekend, where he scored his 26th and 27th goals of the season, having gone almost a month without a goal prior, before Arturo Vidal capped off the win in the 73rd minute.

And, speaking after the game, Lewandowski told Kicker: “For me it was a quiet week, because I have not played in the Champions League.

“Now I feel good again and I hope we win the next games.”