Saturday’s La Liga round-up

Celta de Vigo dropped points and Eibar recorded a rare win while Sporting and Las Palmas shared the spoils in Saturday's La Liga action.

Eibar did well to come back from a goal down and record a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad at Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa.

The visiting Basque outfit took the lead after just seven minutes through David Zurutuza, but Sergi Enrich equalised in the 32nd minute before Gonzalo Escalante banged in the winner in the 58th minute.

Sporting Gijon are now in real relegation trouble after dropping two more points in their 1-1 draw with Las Palmas at Estadio de Gran Canaria.

Pedro Bigas put the hosts ahead after just three minutes before Jony equalised for Sporting, earning the third-from-bottom side a valuable point that keeps them one above Levante, but all three would have hauled them out of the drop zone.

Celta de Vigo saw their Europa League aspirations take a hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis at Estadio de Balaídos.

Senegalese midfielder Alfred N'Diaye struck in the 24th minute for the visitor's with the help of Martin Montoya's assist, but Pablo Hernandez fired in an equaliser in the 78th minute to see the points shared.