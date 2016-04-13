De Bruyne goal takes City past PSG

Manchester City reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their history after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manchester City 1 Paris Saint-Germain 0

Aguero misses first-half penalty

De Bruyne gives City the lead

Ibrahimovic goal ruled offside

Match Summary

The Citizens went into their quarter-final, second-leg clash with two away goals after Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho scored in the first leg to clinch a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes last week.

De Bruyne was again on target against the Ligue 1 champions in the return fixture, with his 77th-minute strike enough to take City into the last-four of Europe’s elite club competition – a historic moment for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

PSG, meanwhile, fell short at the same hurdle for a fourth straight season to end their hopes of a four-trophy haul.

10 – Manchester City have become the 10th different English club to make a Champions League/European Cup semi final. Celebrations. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2016



Full Report

Laurent Blanc’s men were on the back foot in the opening stages but they created the first chance of the contest on 16 minutes when Zlatan Ibrahimovic forced City goalkeeper Joe Hart into a fine save with his venomous free-kick from 25 yards out.

The hosts then squandered a glorious chance to open the scoring on 29 minutes after being awarded a penalty for a foul on Sergio Aguero by visiting keeper Kevin Trapp, who escaped a red card as the referee produced a lenient yellow.

However, Aguero pushed his spot-kick past the right post to give the visitors a reprieve, one they struggled to take advantage of.

A loose pass from the defence presented Jesus Navas with a shooting opportunity on 40 minutes, but the winger curled the ball wide of the mark from 22 yards out.

Ibrahimovic gave Hart more work early in the second half with another free-kick from a similar position to the first, which the England international managed to parry away to safety.

Thiago Silva was next to test Hart on 65 minutes with a header from seven yards out that lacked the power necessary to beat the keeper.

But it was City who broke the deadlock 11 minutes later through De Bruyne, who curled the ball into the bottom-right corner of the goal from inside the D following a sustained spell of pressure from the home team.

2 – Kevin De Bruyne has scored with both of his shots on target for Man City in this tie against Paris SG. Hero. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2016

PSG went in search of the two goals they needed to progress and came close to equalising on the night when Edinson Cavani was played in on goal by Lucas Moura, but the striker was denied by the on-rushing Hart.

Ibrahimovic had the ball in the back of the net with four minutes remaining, but his header from Adrien Rabiot’s cross was correctly ruled out for offside.

Pellegrini’s men saw out the final few minutes to send the home crowd into raptures in celebration of the club’s historic achievement.