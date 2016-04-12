Las Palmas rally to see off Deportivo

Las Palmas clawed their way back from a goal down to record a 3-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna in an entertaining Primera Division encounter at Estadio Razor on Monday night.

The match started at a cautious tempo but eventually sprang to life in the 17th minute when Deportivo’s Juanfran flashed a shot over the bar from outside the box in the 17th minute.

The hosts kept on pressing for the opener and had to wait until the 25th minute for their first effort on target, Fede Cartabia seeing his long-range effort saved in the bottom-left corner by Las Palmas keeper Javi Varas.

Las Palmas took a while to get going, and eventually hit back with two notable chances of their own. However, Nili and Roque were both denied by Manuel Fernandez Muniz in the Deportivo goal.

The last chance of the first half fell to Cartabia on the stroke of half-time, but he was unable to find a way past Javi Varas as the two side went into the break with the scores locked at 0-0.

The hosts didn’t have to wait long for the opener, though, as Lucas Perez fired into the bottom-left corner inside the opening two minutes after latching onto a well weighted pass from Fernando Navarro.

However, The Yellows continued to pose a real threat and drew level in the 58th minute, when Sergio Araujo latched onto a through pass from Momo before slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner from the centre of the box.

And with the momentum swinging in favour of the visitors, they went on to claim the lead in the 79th minute, David García firing into the top-left corner from inside the danger following a well worked corner.

The goal sparked a desperate scramble from Deportivo, who piled forward in the closing stages of the contest as they went in search of an equaliser. However, efforts from Celso Borges and Alberto Lopo failed to find the mark.

In their quest to force a late leveller, the hosts left themselves exposed at the back, and Las Palmas took full advantage in the third minute of injury time as Sergio Araujo fired home from inside the box following a fast break to put the result beyond any doubt.