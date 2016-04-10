Vardy brace takes Leicester closer

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester City took another huge step towards a first-ever Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

Sunderland 0 Leicester City 2

Penalty appeals denied at both ends

Sides enter HT still goalless

Vardy nets second-half double

Leicester three wins from the title

Match Summary

Both goalkeepers remained largely untested for the majority of a tame first-half of football, although two moments of controversy saw the referee deny penalty appeals at either end, with replays suggesting both occasions warranted spot kicks.

Kasper Schmeichel did need to be alert moments before the break to keep out Fabio Borini's deflected shot from inside the area as the sides eventually went down the tunnel still goalless.

The Foxes finally made the breakthrough with 25 minutes remaining as Vardy broke in behind the home defence before slotting home smartly under the goalkeeper.

Vardy would eventually grab his second goal of the afternoon deep into second-half injury time to wrap up an impressive performance and leave Leicester three wins away from a first-ever Premier League title.

Full Report

Both sides looked lively in the opening quarter of an hour on Wearside, although clear-cut chances were few and far between, with the best of them coming on 15 minutes when Wes Morgan's glancing header from a corner flashed wide of the far-post.

Sunderland almost got in behind the Leicester defence midway through the first-half as DeAndre Yedlin clipped the ball over the backline in an attempt to find the run of Wahbi Khazri, but he was just unable to get any connection and the chance went begging.

Leicester felt they should have had a penalty after 25 minutes as Younes Kaboul appeared to take out Shinji Okazaki with a high boot in the area, but the referee remained unmoved, despite the furious protests from the Foxes players.

The Black Cats then thought they should have been awarded a spot kick with around six minutes of the first-half remaining as Patrick van Aanholt's low delivery from the byline appeared to strike the trailing arm of Robert Huth inside the area, but again the referee waved away the appeals.

The Sunderland fans were then on their feet in first-half injury time as Jermain Defoe slid the ball in behind for Borini, but the Italian's snap shot on the turn took a deflection off the defender, and Schmeichel was able to save with his legs.

The hosts started the second-half brightly, with Borini twice going close, only to see his first shot deflected wide of the goal before hammering a low effort just off target.

The Italian continued looking Sunderland's best outlet for a goal but was still unable to muster a shot on target, having fizzed an effort from the edge of the box just inches wide of Schmeichel's goal on 50 minutes.

Leicester finally managed to get in behind the defenders as Jamie Vardy broke down the wing before clipping a brilliant ball over for Drinkwater, whose first touch was just a bit too heavy, allowing Mannone the split-second he needed to race off his line and bravely smother the danger.

The visitors continued piling on the pressure and it finally took its toll after 65 minutes, with Vardy racing in behind to get on the end of Drinkwater's long ball over the top, before bearing down on goal and smartly firing home under Mannone to become the first Leicester player to score 20 in the top flight in 31 years.

Sunderland came agonisingly close to snatching an equaliser in the final nine minutes as Jack Rodwell controlled a wayward shot in the area before opening his body with virtually all of the goal to aim at, but the midfielder somehow contrived to skew his shot wide of the angle, much to the home fans' dismay.

Leicester could have added some extra gloss to the score in second-half injury time as Vardy lay the ball through for Daniel Amartey, who had only the keeper to beat, but the substitute opted for the wrong corner and Mannone was able to get a strong glove to the effort.

Claudio Ranieri's men would eventually get their second, though, with Vardy outmuscling his man before poking the ball around the goalkeeper and firing into an empty net with 95 minutes gone on the clock.