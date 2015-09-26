Stoke sink Cherries for first win

Stoke City secured their first win of the season as they held off Bournemouth for a 2-1 win at the Britannia on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City 2 Bournemouth 1

Wilson suffers serious injury

Walters slots home opener

Gosling nets equaliser

Diouf dives home crucial winner

Match Summary:

Bournemouth were handed a terrible blow right at the start after Callum Wilson was forced off with a serious-looking injury.

To compound matters, Stoke wasted no time in taking the lead through Jonathan Walters just after the half-hour mark.

Gosling levelled matters with a well-taken finish after a saved effort, but Mame Biram Diouf saved the day for Stoke with a late header.

Full Report:

It was a horrible start to the game for Bournemouth as they lost five-goal striker Callum Wilson to a knee injury after just 12 minutes.

Stoke looked in fine form, however, Artur Boruc grabbing Bojan Krkic's low effort, before beating away Glenn Whelan's driven effort.

And the Potters' pressure finally told on 33 minutes as Walters tucked home from close range after some terrific work down the flank by Marko Arnautovic.

Bournemouth really should have been level on the cusp of half-time after Lee Tomlin was found in acres of space in the area, the striker though opted to pass and Stoke were able to clear their lines.

The start of the second half felt like a different game as neither side were really able to craft any scoring chances, with Stoke settling for a more defensive approach in search of their first win of the season.

However, they would be made to pay for dropping back as Bournemouth found the crucial equaliser, the ball falling kindly to Dan Gosling after Marc Pugh had an effort blocked.

The Cherries nearly took the lead on 79 minutes after Gosling was teed up from 20 yards, but Jack Butland did well to palm it wide.

And Stoke were back in front just four minutes later, Diouf restoring the lead with a diving header from a Glen Johnson cross.

Glenn Murray so very nearly made it 2-2 in the 86th minute, only to be denied by a simply superb Butland save.