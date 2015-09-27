Navas frustrated by wasteful Madrid

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has revealed the frustration of the squad after their disappointing 0-0 draw against Malaga on Saturday.

The Galacticos dominated the game but were unable to convert any of their numerous chances to win the game, and the shot stopper was at a loss to explain their lack of a finishing touch.

"The match was complicated. Many times we try to find an explanation for this type of games. We have to calmly look into it and assess what our mistakes have been. We could have won, but we didn't. We are angry," Navas told Real Madrid News.

"We didn't want to drop a single point, but the fight goes on. We have to look forward because we had a long way ahead. We will try not to drop more points and reach our goals.

"Today I was able to help when the team needed me, and that's what I work for every day," he concluded.

The result saw Los Blancos lose top spot in La Liga to Villareal, who claimed an important 1-0 over Atletico Madrid.