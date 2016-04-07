Bale: It should have been a penalty

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has slammed the referee for not giving a penalty during his side’s 2-0 loss against Wolfsburg in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Spanish titans were stunned by the German side at Volkswagen Arena, with Ricardo Rodriguez burying a penalty and Maximilian Arnold adding a second before the half-hour mark.

Madrid’s woes started as early as the second minute when Ronaldo slotted home from a Karim Benzema pass, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Bale then had his appeal for a penalty waved away by Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi after he was pushed by Luiz Gustavo in the penalty box.

The Wales international believes the decision should have gone his way, before adding that he’s confident Los Blancos will be able to overturn the deficit in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu next week Tuesday.

“I went down. I had the ball in front of me and he took me out, if that’s outside the area it’s a foul, so inside it has to be a penalty,” Bale said.

“Obviously, it’s a frustrating result but we get another chance. It’s not a good result, but we have time to turn it around. What we have to do is make sure we win the return leg by three goals.”