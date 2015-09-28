Mancini plays down Inter defeat

Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini has played down his side's 4-1 defeat to Fiorentina on Sunday and believes 'nothing has changed' in their bid for the Scudetto.

Inter conceded three goals in the opening 25 minutes at the San Siro and saw their 100 per cent record for the season ended by an impressive La Viola outfit, who leapfrogged them to sit at the top of the Serie A table after six games.

Mancini, however, does not believe the slip-up will have a major impact on their season and insists there is no complacency amongst the Inter players.

"These are games that start badly," the Italian is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"We conceded after four minutes, were caught on the counter and then there was the red card. It was impossible to come back from that.

"I read it the way I do and others will read it their way. It changes nothing, it was a stumble and I am happy for Fiorentina.

"We had our feet on the ground before too, we didn't need this defeat to get us there. Nothing has changed."