Preview: Becamex Binh Duong v Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong host Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in a must-win clash in Group E of the AFC Champions League at the Go Dau Stadium on Wednesday.

In the head-to-head battle between the two sides, honours between the two sides couldn’t have been shared more evenly, with both clubs winning two of their five previous matches and the other finishing in a draw. Jeonbuk did win their most recent encounter, though, a 2-0 victory at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on March 15.

While history suggests a close match, Jeonbuk are in much better form going into this match and will start as the strong favourite.

Domestically, Jeonbuk are in second place in the K-League, trailing leaders Seongnam on goal difference. Binh Duong, meanwhile, are currently in eighth place in the V.League 1 standings, albeit having played one match fewer than most of the sides above them.

Jeonbuk are on top of the standings in Group E of the Champions League with six points from their three matches, while Binh Duong are rooted to the foot of the table with only one point.

Binh Duong coach Thanh Son has confirmed that Le Cong Vinh has joined Michal Nguyen and Trong Hoang on the sidelines, after sustaining an injury while on international duty.

“We won’t have some important player such as Cong Vinh, Trong Hoang and Michal Nguyen, but I still believe in our players’ spirit and our advantage to play at home,” Thanh Son said ahead of Wednesday’s encounter.

“I think that Jeonbuk is a strong team. They often play very fast, with good combinations especially in the midfield. I admire a lot some of their players such as Ricardo Lopes and Lee Dong-gook.

“But if my players can show all of their ability, it’s not easy for Jeonbuk to defeat us.”

Jeonbuk, though, have no injuries of note ahead of the fixture.

Nevertheless, coach Choi Kang-hee knows his side will face a tough challenge when they travel to the Go Dau Stadium.

“Binh Duong play very well in the AFC Champions League and show a good quality that should be respected by their opponents,” said Choi, whose side defeated Jeju United 2-1 in the K-League Classic on Saturday.

“I was impressed a lot with the way they played to get a point against China’s Jiangsu and when we also played here in last year’s ACL we got only one point.

“But I’m still confident that we will get a victory in this game. We’re at the top of the group now and we are aiming to reach the next round.”

In terms of players to keep an eye on, Ko Moo-yeol has been in fantastic form for Jeonbuk with a goal in each of his sides three Champions League fixtures thus far in the 2015/2016 campaign. Nguyen Anh Duc has been almost as prolific for Binh Duong with two goals in three games so far.