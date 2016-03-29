Washington strikes against Slovenia

A first international goal from Conor Washington saw Northern Ireland claim a 1-0 win over Slovenia at Windsor Park in Belfast on Monday.

Northern Ireland 1 Slovenia 0

Washington strikes for Northern Ireland

Novakovic misses penalty

Match Summary

The Northern Irish made the breakthrough just before halftime, with 23-year-old Queens Park Rovers striker Conor Washington scoring his first international goal.

The hosts also had to rely on goalkeeper Roy Carroll for the win, as he made a number of crucial saves, most notably denying Milivoje Novakovic from the penalty spot.

Full Report

The first real chance of the match for the Northern Irish came just before the half-hour mark when Jonny Evans played Conor Washington through on goal, but Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak did well to come out and block the shot.

Jamie Ward then did excellently to break through the Slovenian defence in the 37th minute and deliver an inviting cross into the box, but there was nobody there to take advantage.

With halftime approaching Washington made the breakthrough with the some great strength to bully both Miral Samardzic and Nejc Skubic off the ball before cutting inside Bostjan Cesar and firing it past Oblak at his near post.

In the 65th minute Slovenia had themselves a penalty after Jonny Evans hauled down a Slovenian attacker as a cross was coming into the box, and the ref pointed to the spot.

Substitute Milivoje Novakovic stepped up to the spot and went to his left, but Northern Irish goalkeeper Roy Carroll made a diving save to turn it behind.

That missed penalty saw the Slovenians redouble their efforts for an equaliser, but the next chance fell to Northern Ireland when Kyle Lafferty whipped in a low cross from the right flank that Oblak spilled into the path of Josh Magennis, who didn’t have time to control it, sending the ball out for a goal kick.

Slovenia came close to a late equaliser in the 89th minute when Valter Birsa rifled off a low, stinging effort towards the bottom corner, but Carroll got down well to deny the Chievo Verona playmaker.