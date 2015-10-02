Manchester City v Newcastle

Manchester City will hope for a return to winning ways when they host Newcastle at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens have lost their last two games in the Premier League, but do come into this game off the back of a much-needed win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Manuel Pellegrini, though, will be without injured duo Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure once again, while Fabian Delph, Gael Clichy and Samir Nasri are also out.

Wilfried Bony, Kelechi Iheanacho and Eliequim Mangala return to contention, though, while Joe Hart is expected to start in goal after missing out last weekend.

The Magpies, meanwhile, will be buoyed by their performance in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, even if they did let their two-goal lead slip.

Steve McLaren's men, though, remain without a win in the Premier League this term, having lost four of their last five encounters before last weekend's clash against the defending champions.

Cheick Tiote could make his return to the starting line-up, but Jack Colback is a doubt with a calf injury and may miss out.

Gabriel Obertan, Rolando Aarons and Massadio Haidara are unlikely to feature as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.