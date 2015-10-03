Redknapp: Marital best since Messi

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp has said that Manchester United striker Martial is the best youngster he has seen since Lionel Messi.

The 19-year-old Martial has made a fast start to life in England following his £58million move from Monaco, scoring four goals in five games. Few expected the Frenchman to make such a big impact straightaway, and Redknapp, who now works as a television pundit, has been impressed with what he has seen.

"I watched Anthony Martial for 90 minutes in the Champions League and the only 19-year-old I've seen better at that age was Lionel Messi," he told Sky Sports.

"I played against Wayne Rooney when he made his debut but this boy has so much intelligence. He knows when to pass, when to cross it, when to dribble and when to shoot. He goes past people like they're not there.

"Everything he does, there is a reason behind it. It's like he's been here before – certain players have this, you can't put your finger on what it is, but it's just a quality. I love watching him play. He's going to be a superstar."

It's not only the fans and pundits who have been surprised by Martial's skills, with France head coach Didier Deschamps having admitted that he didn't know the attacker was that good.

"He has the potential. Everybody is surprised by what he is doing at United but that's good for him and good for us, " Deschamps told reporters.

"He deserves to be here – It was anything but easy after everything that has been written and said about him.

"It has silenced a few people. He's young, he may have more complicated times, but he's able to make great things happen – he did in Monaco.

"He's doing it now in a club at another level so it is easier to pay attention to his performances. He's always been talented though."