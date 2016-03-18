Top five: Manchester derbies

Ahead of this weekend’s Manchester derby, we’ve taken a look back at some of the best clashes between Manchester United and Manchester City since the turn of the century.

The two clubs, in the form they are known as now, have played 146 times, with United winning 57 occasions, City triumphing 43 times, and 46 matches ending in a draw.

In those 146 games, there have been some crackers. These are our top five in the last 16 years…

5. Manchester United 1-1 Manchester City, April 2001

Remembered for all the wrong reasons, this was the fixture in which Roy Keane saw – and then received – red for his horror challenge on Alf-Inge Haaland.

Under then-manager Joe Royle, City were doing their utmost to avoid relegation when the derby came around. There were only two goals scored on the day, the first from the penalty spot by Teddy Sheringham and the second a late equaliser from defender Steve Howey.

It was not a particularly attractive game of football but it will be long etched in the memory of all those who watched it for Keane’s savage act of vengeance. In the 86th minute, the United legend sensed the opportunity to exact revenge on Haaland for badly injuring him in 1998 when the Norwegian stood on his ankle as he went through on goal. Well after Haaland had kicked the ball away, Keane made a brutal knee-high challenge, was then sent from the field and later admitted in his autobiography that it was a premeditated attempt to injure Haaland.

4. Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United, March 2004

The best derbies are often the ones in which you don’t know what is going to happen. However, heading into this derby, even the most loyal City fan would not have predicted a victory for their side. City had an average squad of players at best. United had quite the opposite. On this day in March, that didn’t matter.

Having just been knocked out of Europe, United’s week went from bad to worse when Robbie Fowler opening the scoring in just the third minute. Jon Macken doubled City’s advantage on 32 minutes before Paul Scholes pulled one back three minutes later to see the sides head into the break with the Citizens 2-1 up.

While many would have expected United to be the team to push on in the second period, quite the opposite proved the case. Trevor Sinclair pounced on a Mikael Silvestre error to make it 3-1 in the 73rd minutes before Shaun Wright-Phillips completed United’s misery with a stunning drive.

3. Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City, February 2011

In stark contrast to the 2001 derby, this will be remembered for all the right reasons (City fans might even agree on this).

With United wildly pursuing the league title, it took a moment of magic from Wayne Rooney in the 78th minute to claim all three points for his side.

Wazza’s overhead kick was so outrageous, so perfect, that it was almost beyond belief. After Nani’s floated delivery was somewhat behind him, Rooney seemed to hang in the air for an age. When the ball arrived above his head, his body went horizontal and his right boot wrapped around the ball, sending it hurtling into the top corner and Old Trafford into delirium.

2. Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City, September 2009

United ended just a point short of Chelsea who won the Premier League in the 2009/2010 season. And while Sir Alex Ferguson was bitterly disappointed with the final outcome, he could still look back on finishing on the right side of the most majestic of derbies that ebbed and flowed enough to make even the most experienced sailor ill.

Carlos Tevez, back at his former club for the first time after his acrimonious switch to City, had threatened to return to haunt United, but after a frenetic start, it was Rooney who scored in just the second minute of the game.

City hit back through Gareth Barry, courtesy of a Tevez assist of course, in the 16th minute. A ferocious battle for possession and momentum then ensued for the next half-hour before Darren Fletcher hit the back of the net in the 49th minute.

Three minutes later fiery Welshman Craig Bellamy had City level again. Fletcher then scored what looked likely to be the winner in the 80th minute only for Bellamy to silence Old Trafford with a 90th-minute equaliser. It had to end that way. But it didn’t, of course, it didn’t.

Michael Owen smashed the ball home in extra-time to hand United victory and justify Ferguson’s decision to bring him to the club in the summer. City manager Mark Hughes was left wondering how it was possible to concede after six minutes of stoppage time when only four were supposed to be played… He would soon find out that it’s called ‘Fergie time’.

1. Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City, October 2011

While Mario Balotelli might tell you that his ‘why always me’ vest will be the primary reason this derby ranks among the most memorable, most will rather point towards the flattering scoreline that United were on the wrong side of at Old Trafford.

Behind every successful sporting campaign is a moment that ultimately triggers glory. Some are less obvious than others. In City’s 2011/2012 league triumph it was surely their 6-1 demolition job of United. On the scoresheet, that day were Balotelli, Sergio Agüero, Edin Dzeko and David Silva. In the aftermath, Ferguson simply said: “It was a bad one. I can’t believe it.”