Preview: Tampines Rovers v Ceres-La Salle

Tampines Rovers will be looking to keep their undefeated record intact when they face Ceres-La Salle in Group E of the AFC Cup on Tuesday.

The Singapore club – who are at the top of the group with six points after two wins – can secure their place in the knockout stage of the AFC Cup with a victory, though even a draw could well prove enough.

Tampines opened their account with a 4-0 drubbing of Bangladeshi outfit Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi in February before backing it up with a slender 1-0 win over Selangor in Malaysia last week.

Sundram: “I can’t reveal much about our game plan, but we will put out our strongest team and try to get 3 points,” pic.twitter.com/YHNqi9flGC — Tampines Rovers FC (@MightyStags) March 14, 2016

For Tampines, forward Fazrul Nawaz has been in fine form, scoring the winning goal in the clash against Selangor.

Photos: The lads train ahead of @ceresfootball visit to Jalan Besar tuesday night. Photo by @KeIIyWong pic.twitter.com/5A8uRWBKEl — Tampines Rovers FC (@MightyStags) March 13, 2016

Meanwhile, Ceres battled to a 2-2 draw with Selangor and earned their first AFC Cup win of this year over Shiekh Jamal Dhanmondi in Dhaka, winning 2-0.

The Philippine club have striker Adrian Gallardo to thank, as the Spaniard has been in superb form, netting three goals in the opening fixtures.

Ceres coach Franklin Muescan has played down the impact of facing Tampines away from home, and believes that his side’s experience of playing in Singapore will aid them on Tuesday.

“It’s a big advantage for us to play Tampines as we played two pre-season matches in Singapore,” said Muescan.

“The test against the two Singaporean teams we played helped us see the standard we will be facing.”

Ceres will be without German-born defender Kevin Ingreso who is suspended.

Coverage of the match starts at 19:20 HKT on FOX Sports 3.