Martial earns United FA Cup replay

Anthony Martial kept Manchester United’s FA Cup hopes alive as his late equaliser earned a 1-1 draw with West Ham and an FA Cup quarter-final replay.

Manchester United 1 West Ham 1

De Gea denies Emenike early on

United fail to test keeper in first half

Payet opens scoring with free-kick

Martial pounces with late equaliser

Match Summary

Martial rescued United with seven minutes left on the clock at Old Trafford on Sunday after Dimitri Payet had given the Hammers’ the lead with his sumptuous free-kick earlier in the second half.

However, the result would have done little to ease the pressure on Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal, who saw his side suffer a humiliating 2-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool in the Europa League last-16 in midweek after also being beaten by West Brom last weekend.

Full Report

The visitors made a bright start as Andy Carroll, Payet and Emmanuel Emenike had chances in the opening stages, but all three sent their shots wide of the target.

Emenike should have done better from Aaron Cresswell’s cross on the left on 18 minutes, but sent a weak header into the gloves of David De Gea from six yards out.

The hosts, for their part, failed to register a single shot on goal in the first half and things didn’t improve much after the break as Payet struck with a curling free-kick from long range that went in off the post on 68 minutes.

68: So from all of 35 yards @dimpayet17 has just curled a free-kick into the top corner. WHAT A GOAL! [1-0] #WHUFC #MNUWHU — West Ham United FC (@whufc_official) March 13, 2016

United desperately went in search of the equaliser and Ander Herrera saw his goal-bound shot from 14 yards out blocked by Cresswell as the clock wound down. But Martial came to their rescue on 83 minutes as he turned home Herrera’s cross from the right at the back post to set up a replay with United’s European rivals.