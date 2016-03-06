Coquelin sorry for sending off

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has apologised to the club, his team-mates and the fans for his sending off against arch rivals Tottenham on Saturday.

The Gunners were leading 1-0 when the Frenchman picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Harry Kane, leading to a 57th minute dismissal and handing the impetus to Spurs.

And, the hosts took advantage of the situation, turning the score around to 2-1 after Toby Alderweireld and Kane both found the back of the net to seemingly send Tottenham on their way to three massive points.

However, Arsenal managed a response through Alexis Sanchez to earn a draw, but Coquelin feels his side could arguably have gone on to win the game, had he not be sent off early in the second-half.

“I’m really sorry to the club, to the team and all the fans,” he told Arsenal’s official website.

“I actually thought I could get the ball when I slide tackled. That is why I went for it. I touched him and the ref gave me the second yellow.

“But at the end of the day, it’s a good point and hopefully it will be an important point for the title.”