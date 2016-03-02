Bournemouth put Saints to the sword

Bournemouth earned themselves some breathing room in the bottom half of the Premier League table after clinching a 2-0 victory over a lacklustre Southampton at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bournemouth 2 Southampton 0

Cook gives Cherries the lead

Afobe adds to hosts' lead late on

Saints suffer back-to-back defeats

Match summary

The hosts claimed the lead just after the half-hour mark as Steve Cook fired home a bicycle kick from close range after Southampton failed to clear their lines.

Bournemouth added a second in the closing stages of the contest, Benik Afobe heading home from close range to put the result beyond doubt.

Full report

The Cherries came flying out of the starting blocks and forced goalkeeper Fraser Forster into action after just one minutes of play, Matt Ritchie seeing his shot from the right-hand side of the box saved in the bottom corner.

Southampton hit back with two chances of their own, but Charlie Austin fired just wide of the mark in the fifth minute, before Sadio Mané shot over after latching onto a through pass from Oriol Romeu.

Following a brief lull in play, the match sprang to life on 31 minutes when Steve Cook smashed home an acrobatic volley from close range following a well worked set-piece situation.

And they very nearly doubled their advantage just two minutes later as Max Gradel fired a right-footed shot over the bar from outside the area.

That was the last action of note, though, as Bournemouth held onto their slender advantage heading into the half-time break.

The second half produced little in the way of goal-mouth action, with Bournemouth looking to restrict the attacking threat of the Saints while protecting their one-goal lead.

A rare chance eventually presented itself in the 73rd minute, but it was nothing more than speculative effort as substitute Graziano Pellè fired wide of the left post from outside the box.

Bournemouth eventually made sure of the result in the 79th minute, Benik Afobe heading home from the centre of the box following Ritchie's pinpoint cross into the box.

They very nearly added a third six minutes later, but Lewis Grabban saw his shot from outside the box saved in the centre of goal by Forster.

The Saints had one last noteworthy chance on 87th minutes when Mané shrugged free of his marker in the danger area, but the forward was unable to capitalise, firing straight into the grateful arms of Boruc.