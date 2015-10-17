Guardiola downplays duo’s impact

Bayern München boss Pep Guardiola believes Kinglsey Coman and Douglas Costa have some way to go to reach the level of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The young duo have done extremely well in the absence of the injured Robben and Ribery, having arrived at the club during the off-season.

Despite their impressive starts to life at the club, Guardiola believes they have a long way to go to match the quality of the veteran pair.

"Coman and Douglas Costa must eat a lot of soup if they are to reach the level of Arjen and Franck in this club," the former Barcelona boss said on Friday.

Netherlands international Robben has been limited to just three appearances, while Ribery is yet to feature this season.

Both are believed to be closing in on returns, but Guardiola has also had to contend with injuries to Mario Gotze, Sebastian Rode, Medhi Benatia, Jan Kirchhoff and Holger Badstuber.

"I only have 13 players and a lot of problems with injured players," Guardiola added. "To win the title with 13 players is impossible.

"We need the players back, and then we can fight for all the titles."