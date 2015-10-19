Kruse delights in Wolfsburg treble

VfL Wolfsburg striker Max Kruse could not hide his delight after netting his first career hat-trick in the 4-2 win over TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The Germany international only joined the club during the off season and struck his first goals for the club over the weekend.

Kruse was delighted with his first-ever hat-trick and is hoping he can now kick on and score on a regular basis for Die Wolfe.

"I've never scored a hat-trick, so it's something new for me," he told the official Bundesliga website.

"I got three great assists and hit the ball well each time. It's a great feeling.

"This was just the beginning, and it wasn't a bad one either. But if I were to settle for this, then I'd be getting it all wrong.

"We've got lots of games coming up and things move on swiftly."