Jese delighted with first Champions League goal

Jese Rodriguez says he's achieved one of his dreams after opening his account in the Champions League for Real Madrid.

The 23-year old forward has netted late in their 2-0 win over AS Roma to help Los Blancos take a valuable lead into the second leg of their last-16 fixture which will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The Spanish U21 international has struggled with injury and game time since bursting onto the scene in the 2013-2014 season but he will no doubt be buoyed by the milestone after Zinedine Zidane gave him his chance to impress at the Stadio Olimpico.

"I really wanted to score in the Champions League. It is my first goal in this competition and I am very happy. I am dedicating it to myself and those who are with me each day. It was a tough goal for me to get. I have worked a lot and it is difficult to play for this side, as everyone is a good player. I am very happy," he told realmadrid.com.

"I am happy that the manager gives me confidence. Since arriving he has given us all confidence. He is fully behind everyone and that is very important. We know each other from two years ago and back then he really helped me. Now I am delighted to have him as a manager. You learn from him as a person and as a manager."