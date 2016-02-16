Hazard committed to Chelsea, but admits PSG lure

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has admitted that it would be hard to turn down a move to Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid, but that he is not intending to leave the Blues in the off-season.

The 25-year-old had a stellar 2014/15 season in which he scored 19 goals and notched up 13 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions. He was named PFA Player of the Year last season after proving to be a driving force as Chelsea won their first Premier League title in five years.

However, Hazard has been unable to replicate that form in the current campaign, and has just a single goal and five assists to his name.

Having struggled with injury in addition to a loss of form, there has been speculation that Hazard may leave Stamford Bridge, but the winger has rejected such suggestions.

“Everything is possible, it’s true. But I have a contract that runs for four-and-a-half years yet,” he told Le Parisien. “Even if things are difficult this year, I feel good at Chelsea. I’m in a good squad that can win trophies every season.”

While Hazard has no plans to leave in the summer, he admitted that there are appealing aspects to a move to Paris or Madrid.

“I don’t think that will happen. Anyway, every transfer window people say: ‘Eden is going to leave’,” Hazard said. “And every time that I said that I would stay, I have actually stayed. On the other hand, I said during my last year at Lille that I was going to leave and I really did leave.

“It’s difficult to say no to PSG, like all the teams who are capable of winning the Champions League. PSG are part of that category now. And for me, to win the Champions League is the main aim. But for the moment, I’m not dwelling on that.

“Of course, [Madrid coach] Zinedine Zidane gets you interested. He was my idol when he was a player… and he’s been saying good things about me for a long time. In any case, I want to work with the best managers in the world. Beyond that, I don’t know if Zidane is in that category yet. He’s only been training Real since the start of January.”