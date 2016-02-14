Saturday’s Eredivisie Wrap

AZ Alkmaar came out 6-3 winners in a nine-goal thriller against Heracles at the Polman Stadion on Saturday afternoon.

AZ raced into a three-goal lead through Vincent Janssen, Markus Henriksen and Joris Overeem in the first 34 minutes.

Thomas Bruns pulled one goal back for Heracles before the interval, before Alireza Jahanbakhsh put AZ 4-1 up.

Mark Jan Fledderus and Wout Weghorst then dragged Heracles right back into the game in the 67th and 74th minutes respectively.

However, AZ pulled clear once again when Bruns netted an unfortunate goal in the 80th minute, before Ben Rienstra secured the three points in the 84th minute.

There was a lot less excitement at the Koning Willem II Stadion as Willem II played out a rather dull goalless draw with De Graafschap.

The same was true at the Parkstad Limburg Stadion where Chinedu Ede netted the only goal of the game in FC Twente’s 1-0 win over Roda JC.

Elsewhere, Vitesse snapped a four-game winless run with a comfortable 3-0 win over Heerenveen at GelreDome.

First-half goals from Denys Oliynyk and Valeri Qazaishvili saw Vitesse in a comfortable lead at the interval and Qazaishvili netted again after the break to seal the win.

Results

Heracles 3-6 AZ Alkmaar

Willem II 0-0 Graafschap

Roda 0-1 Twente

Vitesse 3-0 Heerenveen