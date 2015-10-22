Benitez: An exceptional performance

Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez believes his team did well, under the circumstances, to earn a point in their 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The Spanish manager was forced to field a weakened team for the clash at Parc des Princes in the French capital, and was happy with what he saw against the Ligue 1 champions.

"We had more chances to win, quite a bit more control over the game than PSG and more shots on goal than them," he said.

"To have put them under pressure as we did, given all the injuries we had to deal with, means I'll be leaving here a very happy man.

"It's difficult to say if this was our best match of the season so far because we've played some good games. The intensity was relentless for the full 90 minutes and we maintained our tempo with and without the ball.

"Keeping your tempo is what matters at this level. I can't take anything away from the team's performance. Given the circumstances, we played an exceptional game."

The stalemate leaves both teams side-by-side at the top of group A with seven points, and top spot could be decided when they meet again in Spain on November 3.