Aston Villa v Swansea City

Aston Villa welcome Swansea City to Villa Park on Saturday desperate for the win that could take them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Villa have made a woeful start to the current campaign and now sit just one point off the bottom of the table having lost seven of their first nine matches to start the new campaign.

The Villans suffered a 2-0 defeat to champions Chelsea last time out, their fifth consecutive Premier League defeat, a result that has piled more pressure on manager Tim Sherwood, who stated in his pre-match press conference that he is confident the squad have the quality to turn their season around.

In team news, Sherwood will be without Gary Gardener (ankle) and Jores Okore (knee) but Cieran Clark (hip) and Gabriel Agbonlahor (thigh) are both expected to come through late fitness tests.

Swansea, meanwhile, are in similarly poor form and have failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions after their 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Monday night.

Should they fail to beat Villa, Swans boss Garry Monk could find himself under increasing pressure and will be keen to put to bed their stuttering run of form.

However, Monk will be boosted by the fact that he has a full squad to choose from for the trip to Birmingham and expects to have Wayne Routledge available again after the winger overcame a hamstring injury.