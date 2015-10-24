Wenger: Arsenal are mentally tougher

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that his side have played with greater belief since the turn of the year.

Following defeat to Southampton on January 1, a resurgent Arsenal lost just two further league matches to finish the season strongly and secure third place in the Premier League while also claiming the FA Cup.

The Gunners endured a few early-season wobbles at the start of the current campaign, but have found their feet and sit just two points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with Everton, Wenger said that his side's attitude has changed.

"We have strengthened our belief with our run last season, from January 1 you could feel there was really a change in our stability," he said.

"We have shown that we can handle the pressure. What is the most important for me is to continue to develop as a team, to feel that we grow in the quality of our game.

"We have maybe a better discipline. People reproached us many times, 'OK, Arsenal play football, but they are a bit fragile.'

"Before, maybe, when we were not dominating completely the game, we were a bit insecure."

Arsenal will be without the services of Aaron Ramsey for a month after the Welshman suffered a hamstring injury in the midweek Champions League win over Bayern München. Wenger believes that the midfielder should not have played for Wales in their Euro 2016 qualifier against Andorra last week, and that this contributed towards his injury.

"Maybe he was overloaded with games," said the Frenchman. "Both him nor Gareth Bale should have played because they were already qualified, but unfortunately I could not decide that.

"I was in a position where I thought I could rest him against Watford I did not do it. Against Bayern we got punished. He should have had a breather."