Marotta: Draxler chose money

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has accused Julian Draxler of chasing the biggest paycheck after snubbing the Turin outfit and joining VfL Wolfsburg.

The Germany international was linked with a move to Juventus for much of the off-season, before he made a last-minute decision to remain in the Bundesliga by joining Die Wolfe instead and Marotta is clearly still bitter about the situation.

"Last July he was ready to come to Juventus, then he changed his mind and he preferred to earn more money in Germany," he told Goal.

Juve ended up signing Hernanes from Inter after having to scramble to find an alternative in a short space of time before the close of the window, but Moratta is confident they signed the right player in the end.

"Hernanes wasn't a first choice, we're aware he's not a phenomenon but we're still convinced we've made a good signing," he explained.

Further cover was brought in, in the form of Juan Cuadrado on a season-long loan from Premier League club Chelsea, and the Juventus CEO revealed they would be looking to keep the Colombian midfielder on a more permanent basis.

"We currently don't have an option to buy Cuadrado, but he's happy here and he wishes he could stay with us for more years. We'll talk about it with Chelsea, we're currently very confident."