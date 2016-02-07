Wenger: Country behind Leicester

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger accepts the neutrals in England all want Leicester City to win the Premier League, which he feels may give them the edge in the season’s run-in.

The Foxes have been in sublime form this term, highlighted by their 3-1 thrashing of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, which took them five points clear at the top of the standings with 13 games remaining.

The Gunners will now be looking to reduce that gap when they head to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, but Wenger admits that having an entire country as the ’12th man’ can be a massive boost to Leicester’s astonishing title bid.

Asked if the whole country was behind Leicester, Wenger said: “Of course. And it’s natural. It’s normal.

“The advantage they have until the end of the season, apart from our fans and the City fans and Tottenham fans, the rest of the country is behind Leicester.

“You reproach me about not buying big names but you will support the team who have no big names.”