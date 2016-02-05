Gotze planning ‘clever’ comeback

Bayern München midfielder Mario Gotze is planning to ease back into action following an injury-plagued first half of the season.

The Germany international hasn’t played since his country’s 1-0 loss away to Republic of Ireland on October 8, having struggled for fitness for much of his time at the club since joining from BVB Dortmund in 2013.

With Carlo Ancelotti coming in to replace Manchester City-bound Pep Guardiola next term, Gotze is hopeful he can return to full fitness and find himself in favour under the Italian.

“Obviously I still need to be patient for little while longer,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’ll try and complete all the sessions this and next week and then we’ll see where I stand.

“If you’ve been out for a while, your instinct is to do as much as possible – but you have to be clever about it.”