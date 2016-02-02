Barton issues ‘French’ warning to Fletcher

Former Marseille midfielder Joey Barton has warned Steven Fletcher not to underestimate French football after the Scot secured a loan move to L'OM on Monday.

Barton, who joined Marseille on a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers for the 2012/2013 season, claimed that the pressure is on Fletcher to perform and that he shouldn’t expect to walk into the starting line-up.

"There's huge expectation on Steven Fletcher," he told BBC Sport.

"The club are six points off the Champions League places, so the season is really at a crossroads. It's going to be a baptism of fire.

"It's going to be difficult for him to get in the starting XI. Marseille play 4-2-3-1 and Michy Batshuayi is the main centre forward."

With his contracting running out at the end of the season, Fletcher will hoping to impress during his spell in France and earn himself a contract at another club.