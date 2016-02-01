Manchester United v Stoke City

Manchester United and Stoke City are both looking to get back to winning ways when they face off at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United may have progressed in the FA Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Championship side Derby County on Friday, but their most recent league match, a 1-0 defeat to Southampton, did little to ease the pressure on manager Louis van Gaal or break the gloom that has hung over Old Trafford of late.

The week has been even worse for the Potters, who exited two cup competitions in five days thanks to a League Cup loss to Liverpool on penalties and a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup at the weekend. Their most recent Premier League match was no good either, a 3-0 mauling by Leicester City, but Stoke have already managed a win over United this season, beating them 2-0 in the league on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils still have a number of injury problems to deal with, as Matteo Darmian (chest injury) has joined the likes of Ashley Young (groin/pelvis), Bastian Schweinsteiger (knee), Phil Jones (ankle), and Marcos Rojo (dislocated shoulder) on the sidelines.

Stoke will expect to have Austrian playmaker Marko Arnautovic (back injury) available for the match, but Ryan Shawcross (back injury), Marc Wilson (knee), Charlie Adam (calf muscle), and Geoff Cameron (ankle) are all ruled out.