Xhaka hails Borussia MG display

Borussia MG midfielder Granit Xhaka was full of praise for his side's performance in the 3-1 win over Schalke on Sunday.



Lars Stindl, Raffael and Julian Korb all found the back of the net for Die Fohlen, while the Konigsblauen profited from a Andreas Christensen own goal.



The win sees Borussia MG close to within four points of third-placed Schalke in the Bundesliga standings and Xhaka says that's exactly what they were aiming to do.



"We were aiming to close the gap on Schalke by winning here today, and we're delighted to record our fifth straight victory," he told reporters after the game.



"We were much the better team, especially in the first half. Schalke scored with their first real chance. The match was more evenly balanced in the second half but we still didn't give much away.



"We managed to put our chances away at the other end and overall we deserved to win."