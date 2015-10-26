TSG Hoffenheim part ways with Gisdol

TSG Hoffenheim have confirmed the sacking of Markus Gisdol as manager and have appointed Huub Stevens as his successor.



The Kraichgauer have been in dismal form all season, having won just one Bundesliga game thus far, drawing three and losing six of their first 10 games.



And Friday's 1-0 defeat to Hamburg, a second successive league defeat, proved to be the final straw for Gisdol, who was relieved of his duties on Monday morning.



He is replaced by Stevens, who has signed a short-term deal until the end of the current season.



The Dutchman is revered for his two spells at Schalke and most recently helped VfB Stuttgart escape relegation in both of the last two seasons.



Stevens will take charge of his first game against 1. FC Köln at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.