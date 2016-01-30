Simeone praise for Barcelona trio

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has heaped praise on Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez ahead of the two sides' meeting on Saturday.

The two sides meet at the Camp Nou in a top-of-the-table clash, with more than just pride at stake.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez have formed a formidable partnership in the last season-and-a-half, netting 122 goals last season and are already on 71 for this season.

And Simeone was full of praise for the trio and knows his side have to be at their best to keep all three off the scoresheet on Saturday.

"Their frontline trio are top quality, so we will need to be fully focused and on our toes for the full 90 minutes," Simeone said in his pre-match press conference.

"Signing Suarez has strengthened things and the beautiful thing about them is there's no jealously between their front men. They have a healthy, happy relationship and for those of us who love football, that’s a wonderful thing.

"Barca are the best team in the world and those three forwards show a remarkable amount complicity, something that is rare to see.

"Usually jealously exists among players, egos getting in the way of each other, but it’s the complete opposite there."