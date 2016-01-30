Man City players aware of Pep talk

Willy Caballero has admitted that the Manchester City players are finding it tough to ignore speculation that Pep Guardiola will be their manager next season.

Guardiola has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad since announcing he would quit Bayern München at the end of the current campaign, citing a desire to challenge himself in the Premier League as a key reason behind his decision.

City are enjoying a fine season themselves, and are still involved in four competitions after reaching the Capital One Cup final last week.

However, Caballero admits the speculation is a possible distraction, telling reporters: "We are listening to all the rumours, but in a big team like this it’s normal.

"For all the players every season the pressure is so high. I think we are doing our best every game, [so] the rumours don’t matter.”

Speculation surrounding Guardiola’s possible arrival is something that current boss Manuel Pellegrini has also had to learn to live with, and Caballero is adamant that the Chilean retains the full support of his entire squad as long as he remains in charge.

"It’s not easy to talk about Guardiola because he’s not here but, if [Pellegrini] stays here, all the players, for sure, will wish to stay with Manuel, every game."