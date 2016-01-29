Reus: Catching Bayern will be tough

BVB Dortmund winger Marco Reus admits it will not be easy to overtake Bayern München at the top of the Bundesliga but has pledged to keep on fighting.

Dortmund are currently in second place on the league table, but trail the Bavarians by eight points 18 games into the season and, considering Bayern have lost just one league match so far, their chances of catching their rivals seems slim.

However, Reus has refused to give up, explaining it is important for the squad to have a target, even if it is an ambitious one.

“If you don’t always have a target, you are in the wrong line of work. You want to achieve something, play well, win titles and be important to the team,” Reus told the official Bundesliga website.

“Looking at the bigger picture, we have had a decent season so far. We scored a lot of goals and played a lot of good games. It wasn’t easy with a new coach and a new philosophy. We wondered how much time we would need, but right from the start we have been putting in some great performances.

“Catching Bayern is going to be tough. They are too consistent. We have improved on last season, but not enough just yet. But in the end it is all about the points you have at the end of the season. Then we will see where we are.”

Dortmund cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win over Borussia MG last weekend and will be full of confidence for their home match against Ingolstadt on Saturday afternoon.