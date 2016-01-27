Klopp hoping for derby at Wembley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is waiting to see his League Cup final opponents after their 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Stoke City at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds started the match with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, but the tie was level by the second half after Marko Arnautovic struck on the stroke of half-time, and it stayed that way until the end of extra time.

Adam Lallana, Christian Benteke, Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Lucas Leiva, and Joe Allen were all successful from the spot for Liverpool, with Emre Can the only Reds play who failed to convert.

Klopp will now watch Wednesday's clash between Manchester City and Everton, in which the Toffees lead 2-1 on aggregate, to learn who will be his opponent in the final.

"I heard it would be the biggest thing [to face Everton] – but only if you beat them," he said when quizzed by reporters on who he would prefer to take on at Wembley on February 28.

"That's a cool thing. But I can have no influence on it. We will watch the game tomorrow. If it's normal, Manchester City in their actual shape, one goal down, it seems to be possible.

"We'll take what it is. For sure, it's a north of England final. If everything comes together in a good way, then it's a Merseyside derby at Wembley.

"It [would be] great for the whole town and this city would have deserved it. I can only say the best. It's great to be here, it's a great place for football, how they all live together – the Blues and the Reds – in normal life.

"That's how football should be; if you meet each other, you want to beat each other, that's great. But any other way, it's cool. That's how I understand football. In a derby, do everything to beat them. If the whole of Liverpool goes there, it would be good."