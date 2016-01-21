Bayern’s Coman hungry for trophies

Bayern München playmaker Kingsley Coman has urged his teammates to carry their momentum from the first half of the season into a push for titles.

The Bavarians are on course for their fourth consecutive Bundesliga title after a dominant first half of the season – in which they only lost one league match – helped them to an eight-point lead over second place Borussia Dortmund on the table.

They are also still in contention to win the DFB-Pokal and Champions League and several members of the squad have expressed their desire to win as much as possible for outgoing coach Pep Guardiola, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Winning the Bundesliga this season would be special for Coman because it would be his third consecutive league title in three different countries.

“Here, I have the opportunity to win a lot of trophies, and first of all, the Bundesliga title,” he told the league’s official website.

“For me, it would be my third in a row after Italy with Juventus [2015] and France with PSG [2014]. We also want to win the DFB Pokal and the Champions League. We’re hungry and we want the maximum.”

However, he stressed the importance of staying focused and not taking anything for granted because of the quality of the teams below them.

“You have to take Borussia Dortmund seriously. It’s good to be eight points ahead, but that can very quickly change. So we have to keep giving our all and try to win each game,” he concluded.