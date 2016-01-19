Modric plays down possible Bayern switch

Luka Modric has said that he won’t be joining Bayern München as he wants to end his career with Real Madrid.

There had been mounting speculation that Modric was mulling over a move to the reigning Bundesliga champions in order to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti, who will succeed Pep Guardiola as manager at the end of the current season.

However, the 30-year-old, whose contract at Madrid expires in 2018, confirmed his commitment to Madrid and newly-appointed manager Zinedine Zidane.

“I’ve seen that [Bayern link] mentioned in the press but it’s only a rumour,” he told Sportske Novosti. “The whole squad had a really good relationship with Ancelotti. I’m still in touch with him but there has been no talk whatsoever of a move to Bayern.

“My idea is to remain at the club until my contract expires in 2018. All my future plans are related to Real Madrid and there are no other clubs on my mind. I’m so happy here along with my family.

“Few players have ended their career here, Zidane being one of the exceptions. I’d like to be one of those players too, but time will tell what the future holds.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that Modric was one of the Madrid players that was not impressed with Rafael Benitez’s coaching philosophy during his seven-month tenure as manager.

However, the Croatia international instead believes that his team’s lack of fitness is the main reason why their season has not gone according to plan.

Madrid have won 13 of their 20 La Liga matches this season and currently sit in third place on the standings behind Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

“We failed to secure the results that were expected of us,” he said. “Each person will have their own particular viewpoint on the results but I feel that physically we weren’t in good shape.

“Our pre-season tour of China and Australia was too quick. We spent more time in the air than we did training. This is a problem as it later impacts when the season starts.

“There was a level of mutual respect [with Benitez] and we had a professional relationship from day one. I gave my all for the team and I am sorry about his circumstances. However, that’s the way things are and I wish him all the best.”