Garde set for Villa post

Remi Garde will reportedly be named Aston Villa's new manager on Monday.

Villa are searching for a replacement for Tim Sherwood who was sacked last month, and Sky Sports have reported that Garde will sign a three-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park on Monday.

The Canal Football Club programme made a similar claim, stating on their Twitter feed that: “Remi Garde is going to coach Aston Villa. Reginald Ray will be one of his assistants.”

Garde is expected to be in attendance for Villa's clash with Tottenham on Monday night, with caretaker boss Kevin MacDonald once again taking charge of the side.

The 49-year-old Garde has been on a sabbatical since leaving Lyon last year, his only managerial stint thus far.

Garde has experience of the Premier League, having turned out for Arsenal as a player from 1996 to 1999.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that Garde has the potential to succeed at Villa.

"Remi is an intelligent man who has some experience in Lyon," the Frenchman said of his compatriot. "He will try to get his ideas through, the ideas he got in Lyon, and hopefully it can work."