Mertesacker wary of ‘angry’ Bayern

Arsenal centre-back Per Mertesacker has warned his team-mates to expect a 'tough game' when they lock horns with Bayern München in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Gunners sent shockwaves through Europe after recording a 2-0 victory over the German champions two weeks ago, their first win of the group stages following defeats to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos.

And, after Bayern were held to a goalless draw by Frankfurt on Friday evening, Mertesacker expects Pep Guardiola's men to be doubly determined to claim all three points at the Allianz Arena.

"They [Bayern] will be angry," Mertesacker was quoted as saying by The Independent. "We were the first team who really challenged them and beat them.

"We showed we can beat them, that's a good sign, but it will be a different game at their place.

"They will try to show they are better than us. It will be a tough game."

Arsenal currently occupies the bottom spot in Group F with three points to their name, while Bayern sits in pole position following two wins from their opening three fixtures.