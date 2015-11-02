Mourinho handed fine and stadium ban

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a one-match stadium ban and a fine over his confrontation with the referee in his side's loss to West Ham last month.

The Blues boss had a run-in with referee Jonathan Moss down the tunnel at half-time of the 2-1 defeat after Nemanja Matic was sent off just before the break.

It was the second incident Mourinho was charged for in October following the comments he made about refereeing decisions in Chelsea's loss to Southampton.

A statement from the FA, read: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today, Jose Mourinho has been given a one-match stadium suspension with immediate effect and fined £40,000.

"The Chelsea manager admitted an FA charge of misconduct regarding his language and/or behaviour towards the match officials in or around the dressing room area during half-time of the game against West Ham United on 24 October 2015.

"With regard to Chelsea coach Silvino Louro, who denied an FA misconduct charge in relation to the same game, The FA, having considered further representation, withdrew the formal charge of improper conduct but reminded him of his responsibilities."