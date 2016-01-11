Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa will once again look to end their barren run when they host Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Tuesday evening.

The Villans are winless in their last 16 games in all competitions and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with League Two Wycombe in the FA Cup.

Their horrid form sees them prop up the Premier League down in 20th position with a mere eight points from 20 games.

Skipper Micah Richards limped off with a foot problem on Saturday, but has been passed fit to play against the Eagles.

Gabriel Agbonlahor (back) and Jack Grealish (illness), though, are both doubtful for the game.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, ended a three-match winless run with a 2-1 win over Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend.

They remain winless in their last three league outings, though, and sit seventh in the Premier League table coming into the midweek clash.

Connor Wickham is in contention after returning to training after a calf injury, but Yohan Cabaye (knock) faces a late fitness test.

Yannick Bolasie remains sidelined with a leg problem.