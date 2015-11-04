HK coach responds to selection criticism

Hong Kong coach Kim Pan-gon has responded to criticism of his selection policy, ahead of the nation's 2018 World Cup and 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers against the Maldives and China.

Nearly half of Kim's squad for their upcoming matches are naturalised citizens from various African countries or Brazil, including four players who only became eligible for selection in the last fortnight.

Kim's selection policy has come under criticism from among others, veteran striker Chan Siu-ki, who posted on Facebook: "Why the young local players have to train hard and for what?"

Chan later edited his post to "because of too many experts" and added that he didn't discriminate against foreign-born players as he has "nothing but respect" for them.

Nevertheless, Kim felt it necessary to explain his decision to include four Kitchee players – Alex Akande, Paulo Carreiro, Sandro and Helio Goncalves – over previously capped youngsters Lee Ka-yiu, Tan Chun-lok, Lo Kong-wai and Lam Hok-hei in his 23-man squad.

"I have a clear picture that Hong Kong have to call up the best players for the World Cup qualifiers as this is not a tournament for [young players] to improve in," Kim is quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong play Myanmar in a friendly match on Saturday.