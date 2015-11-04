Simeone: Progression will be tough

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone believes progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League will be tough following a goalless draw against Astana on Tuesday.

Los Colchoneros were held to a 0-0 stalemate in difficult conditions in Khazakhstan, which saw them drop to second in Group C, two points behind Benfica.

They do remain three points ahead of Galatasaray with two games remaining, but Simeone believes Atletico face an uphill task to get into the next round.

"I am not surprised by the final result. I already said before the game that it would be a tough match, but I cannot blame the team for anything," Simeone told beIN Sport.

"The Astana players did well. They are strong and played a high tempo. We created a number of chances to score, but failed to get a goal. But I don't blame anyone. The team worked hard.

"Of course, we have to improve in attack. We need to up our game in the final third.

"I'm not annoyed with my side, but we have to now beat Galatasaray in order to stand a chance. We already said after the loss to Benfica that it would not be easy to qualify."