How European football might look in post COVID-19 era

Coronavirus is the word we hear the most nowadays, after all, it is the sole reason for the world to become absolutely standstill. In a matter of just a few weeks, the pathogen which originated from China spread to more than 190 countries in the world, killing more than 30,000 and infecting more than 600,000.

The virus which is officially called COVID-19 has affected almost all the sectors in the world as the entire focus is now shifted to the medical sector to save as many lives as possible at the time of a pandemic.

One of the most hard-hit industries amongst all is sports which revolve around live events and once they are not happening, pretty much nothing is happening.

Football covers the major chunk of the sports on the planet and within that, European football is arguably the most followed across the world.

With nearly all leagues in Europe coming to a halt, let’s take a look at how the football in the continent will look in the era of post-COVID-19.

Enjoying the real essence of football

Football’s connection with its fans is the relationship of pure love. It can bring ecstasy and turn it into complete agony in the space of a few minutes—a true resemblance of an emotional love story.

It is that reason which makes people spent their hard-earned money to watch their favourite superstars showcasing their talent in front of them.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, an American poet cartoonist, illustrator and screenwriter once said “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” and perhaps no one can explain this better than a hardcore fan of the sport who had weeks and months scheduled according to the football calendar.

It is the first time when the sports we love is completely stopped after World War II which highlights the very fact that we are truly facing a once in a generation event.

Therefore, once it will resume, we should all embrace the importance of the game and cherish every amazing moment we witnessed on the field of play.

Unusual transfer business

In club football, transfer business is one of the most pivotal act in running the overall structure where millions are spent in every transfer window to strengthen the squads.

One of the most important aspects which strengthen the club’s potential in the transfer markets is the gate money which contributed a significant chunk in the overall revenue of the respective entities.

With the world now in the grasp of Coronavirus, football in the presence of fans is looking a distant possibility.

Therefore, it is now becoming a reality which is accepted by everyone across the board that games in the near future can only resume behind the closed doors and in that case, clubs will take a serious financial hit.

One of the repercussions of that jolt will be surely felt in the transfer market and maybe it is about the time when the original values of the players will reinstate which inflated incredibly after the departure of Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

The new reality might force clubs to not only reconsider the market values of the players, but their wage offers might reduce significantly as well.

New possible league structures

In the post-COVID-19 era, we might be able to see a new structure of leagues to be played out in a manner to conclude their respective competitions.

So far, there is optimism that there will be enough time to conclude this season and start the next season in time where no significant changes will have to be applied due to Coronavirus.

That positivity is entirely based on models and predictions, something which can or not become a reality. In the worst-case scenario, we might see different kind of leagues in Europe where authorities will have to decide how they can come up with scenarios which can allow every team to succeed in a new structure.