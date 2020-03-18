Opta Woe: The worst attacking stats in Europe’s top-five leagues in 2019-20

With football largely on hiatus, we look at those who could do with some improvement when matches resume. Here, we look at forwards.

With the coronavirus pandemic having largely brought sport to a halt, many in the industry have a little extra time on their hands.

For footballers in Europe’s top-five leagues – all of which have been postponed until at least early April – this is a good moment to look back on the season to date, assess what has gone right and wrong, and maybe put in a few hours on the treadmill at home.

There are some who have a little more to ponder than others.

Using Opta data, we’ve taken a look at some of the worst-performing players in their respective positions. Here, we examine those all-important personal-glory-hunters: the goalscorers.

We’ve analysed six key metrics when it comes to underperforming as a forward: shots off target, shooting accuracy, shot conversion rate, headed shots off target, big chance conversion rate and minutes per goal.

To make things more balanced, we’ve imposed some cut-off points, which are shown in the results below. These players have also been picked from those to make at least 10 league appearances this season, to make things a little fairer on those trying to mark a rare outing with a goal (here’s looking at you, Phil Jones).

1 – Newcastle striker Joelinton has netted his first Newcastle goal since August, ending his 20-game goalless drought for the club in all competitions. Relief. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/R1IG5dfaf8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2020

BUNDESLIGA:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Robert Lewandowski (37)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Guido Burgstaller (32.14 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Matheus Cunha (7.14 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Wout Weghorst (16)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): Guido Bergstaller (0 per cent, from 5)

Most minutes per goal: Robert Skov (624.33)

LALIGA:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Karim Benzema (40)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Jonathan Calleri (33.33 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Jonathan Calleri (3.33 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Joselu (15)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): Sandro Ramirez (0 per cent, from 5)

Most minutes per goal: Jonathan Calleri (1362)

LIGUE 1:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Victor Osimhen (38)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Casimir Ninga (28 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Jonathan Bamba (2.7 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Victor Osimhen (14)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): Kalifa Coulibaly (0 per cent, from 9)

Most minutes per goal: Jonathan Bamba (1941)

PREMIER LEAGUE:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Raul Jimenez (40)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Joelinton (36.36 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Joelinton (3.03 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Sebastien Haller (14)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): David McGoldrick (0 per cent, from 15)

Most minutes per goal: Joelinton (2237)

SERIE A:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Cristiano Ronaldo (40)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Dries Mertens (33.33 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Suso (4.35 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Edin Dzeko (19)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): Dries Mertens (16.67 per cent, from 6)

Most minutes per goal: Suso (1361)

AND THE TOP SIX:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Raul Jimenez (40)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Casimir Ninga (28 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Jonathan Bamba (2.7 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Edin Dzeko (19)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): David McGoldrick (0 per cent, from 15)

Most minutes per goal: Joelinton (2237)