Allez, allez, allez! Napoli fans answer club’s plea to sing from balconies during lockdown

Italy is on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Napoli fans are managing to find ways to entertain themselves.

Napoli fans are not letting Italy’s coronavirus lockdown dampen their spirits as they answered the club’s call to sing in unison on Saturday evening.

Italy is the European nation with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases and has subsequently been put on lockdown as the government looks to combat the spread of the virus.

As a consequence of the stringent measures, sporting events have been suspended, including Serie A.

But, while Napoli fans cannot head to the Stadio San Paolo to cheer on the Partenopei, they are still showing their passion from balconies and rooftops across Naples.

After a social media request from the club earlier on Saturday, supporters began to sing the popular “Allez, Allez, Allez!” chant at 19:45 local time, getting some impressive results in the process.

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne joined in as well!