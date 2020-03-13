Reports: Lionel Messi to spend €4million to help get Ronaldinho out of jail

​As per the latest reports, Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho who recently caused a lot of stir by getting arrested by the Paraguayan authorities for travelling with a fake passport, will be helped by his former teammate and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

It has been claimed that Ronaldinho was invited to Paraguay by a local casino owner, and that he arrived last Wednesday after accepting the invite. He was supposed to take part in a soccer clinic for children and also a book launch, but as the court pressed charges against him, the judge also refused to grant the Brazilian and his brother a house arrest amid fears that he would try to escape the country due to the attention the case is getting.

Meanwhile, it is 90Min who reports that Messi has rushed to the aid of the 39-year-old former footballer.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly determined to help his friend get out of prison by hiring four lawyers to take up his case – which in turn would cost him around €4million from his own pocket, as per basic estimation.

Ronaldinho was one of the best players in the world when Messi emerged through the youth ranks at Barcelona.

The Brazilian famously took the then youngster under his wing and laid the foundation to his development, which in turn led to a friendship which remains to this day.