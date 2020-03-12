Coronavirus fear grips football world: Manolo Gabbiadini tests positive, three Leicester players show symptoms, Euro 2020 postponement possible

The coronavirus outbreak has taken the European football by storm. After Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Manolo Gabbiadini has now contracted the virus as well. La Liga and Eredivisie have temporarily suspended their respective leagues as well.

Manolo Gabbiadini tests positive

Manolo Gabbiadini has been found positive to Coronavirus. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2020

Former Southampton striker, currently playing for Sampdoria, Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 28-year-old is the second player in the Serie A, after Juventus’s Daniele Rugani to have contracted the virus.

La Liga suspended for two matchdays

After a Real Madrid basketball player tested positive for coronavirus, the whole club was put under quarantine. Madrid’s move prompted La Liga to suspend the league temporarily.

A LaLiga statement read: “Given the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine established at Real Madrid and the possible positives [tests] in players from other clubs, LaLiga considers that the circumstances are already in place to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19.

“Consequently, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, [LaLiga] agrees to suspend at least the next two [match] days.

“Said decision will be re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines decreed in the affected clubs and other possible situations that may arise.

“LaLiga, as organiser of the competition, has proceeded to communicate this to the RFEF [Royal Spanish Football Federation], the CSD [High Sports Council] and the clubs.”

Moreover, Eredivisie has been suspended as well, until March 31.

Leicester City isolate players showing coronavirus symptoms

Brendan Rodgers: “We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad.” pic.twitter.com/KZDXeRgzhT — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2020

“We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad,” Brendan Rodgers revealed earlier today.

“Of course, from a football perspective, it would be a shame, but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this,” he added when quizzed about a possible suspension of the Premier League and on football as a whole.

Reports: Euro 2020 could be postponed

According to reports in L’Equipe, UEFA will announce the postponement of Euro to 2021 on Tuesday, when they are scheduled to formally meet to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea training cancelled

According to reports in The Athletic, Chelsea cancelled their training session on Thursday after a coronavirus scare. The report claims that ‘someone close to the squad’ complained of coronavirus symptoms.

